Gauchos looking for a game after Long Beach series remains canceled

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB, winners of eight straight games, is looking for an opponent for this weekend as they have an opening in their schedule.

The Gauchos two-game series against Long Beach State remains canceled after Long Beach Public Health did not approve the Beach to resume activity this week.

Long Beach had an injured player test positive for COVID-19 last week but it was determined through contact tracing that he only had a brief interaction with one other teammate.

All of Long Beach tests on Monday came back negative so there was hope that they would be able to play but the Gauchos.

UCSB is 12-3 and 6-2 in the Big West Conference.