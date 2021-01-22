UCSB crushes Cal State Northridge by 47 points

College Sports

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - UCSB tied their most lopsided victory ever in the Big West as they walloped Cal State Northridge by 47 points 105-58.

It's believed to be the most points the Gauchos have scored against an NCAA Division 1 team since 1985.

The Gauchos had five players score in double-figures led by senior JaQuori McLaughlin who had 21 points.

UCSB had 15 steals led by by Josh Pierre-Louis with 5 and he cored 14 points off of the bench.

The Gauchos have now won five straight games and are now 9-3 on the season.

UCSB was informed that their two wins over new Big West school UC San Diego does not count as league victories so the Gauchos are 3-2 in league. None of UCSD's games this year against Big West schools will count as league contests.