Senior success: JaQuori McLaughlin is a Player of the Year candidate in Big West

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - JaQuori McLaughlin is off to a great start to his senior season at UCSB.

The 6'4 guard is currently fourth in the Big West in scoring at 16.9 points per game and he leads the conference in assists at 5.9 per game.

He has already captured two Big West Player of the Week honors in the team's first nine games.

UCSB is off to a 6-3 start and 2-2 in league as they get ready to host UC San Diego for two straight games beginning on Friday, January 15.