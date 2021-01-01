Gauchos crush Fullerton for first Big West win

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos got their offense in high gear in the second half, scoring 50 points after the break to pull away from Cal State Fullerton and win 81-63.

Sophomore Ajare Sanni scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half making all three of his 3-point attempts.

Dating back to last game Sanni has made seven consecutive three-pointers.

Miles Norris and JaQuori McLaughlin added 13 points while Amadou Sow scored 12 as the Gauchos picked up their first Big West Conference win in three league games this season.

UCSB shot 53.1 percent for the game as they improved to 5-3 overall.

Santa Barbara led 31-24 at the half.

The same two teams will meet again on Saturday at 5pm in the Thunderdome.