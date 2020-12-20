Westmont men’s basketball loses in rare NCAA D1 home game

College Sports

MONTECITO, Calif. - For the first time in nearly 50 years Westmont College men's basketball hosted an NCAA Division 1 team.

But it didn't go nearly as well as it did back then.

This time Westmont lost to the University of Pacific 92-64.

The Tigers used a 57-29 rebound advantage to rout the Warriors.

Westmont shot just 33.3 percent from the floor as Pacific's length bothered the Warriors.

The loss does not count against Westmont's season record but the win did count for Pacific who improved to 3-1.

The last time Westmont hosted an NCAA Division 1 opponent was 1972 when the Warriors rallied to upset #14 Hawaii.

The game was one day after legendary Westmont head coach Tom Byron passed away.

Westmont's last win against an NCAA Division 1 opponent came against Rider University in 1996, that game was played at UCSB in the Santa Barbara Classic.