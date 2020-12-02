Ten SBCC teams ‘opt out’ of early spring 2021 competition

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SBCC has decided to 'opt out' of the early 2021 Spring season of athletic competition, due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Ten sports teams that normally play in the fall will not compete at all in the 2020-21 campaign. The sports are football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's basketball, women's water polo, women's golf, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cross country.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Santa Barbara City College will be opting out of competition,” said Superintendent/President Utpal K. Goswami, “We are faced with continuously changing conditions and restrictions that post a significant challenge for our athletic teams.”

"Although we'll be opting out of competition, we're still planning on holding our classes and practices as the state and county will allow," said Athletic Director Rocco Constantino.

The deadline to decide whether the "Late Spring" sports will be played is February 26, 2021.

"This was a very difficult and disappointing decision to make but after a lot of collaboration and input from many sources, we decided this was the best option for our students and staff," said Superintendent/President Goswami. "Health and safety is always the most important consideration.”

"When we make difficult decisions like this, I always lean on the mission statement of Santa Barbara City College and our Athletics Department," said Constantino. "I am confident that we can continue to meet our mission without providing competition in the early spring window. We were very happy with the way our Fall Physical Education classes went and hope to continue on that same process with an eye towards increased activities as the COVID-19 situation allows.”

Article courtesy of SBCC Sports Information