UCSB women’s basketball star Ila Lane opts out of season

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - KEYT NewsChannel 3 Sports has learned that UCSB women's basketball star Ila Lane will opt out and not play this season due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Lane was the Big West Freshman of the Year last season after averaging a double-double in league, scoring more than 15 points per game with 13 rebounds per contest.

The 6'4 Lane also was named Honorable Mention Associated Press All-American.

She was just the fourth player in UCSB program history to get this AP honor.

Lane's name was noticeably absent this week when the Big West named their preseason media All-Conference Team and the Gauchos team write-up in the Big West Conference release did not include anything on Lane as well.