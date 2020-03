College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Randy DeWeese had a team-high 15 kills and Ryan Wilcox added eight as #3 UC Santa Barbara defeated sixth-ranked UC San Diego in 4 sets.

The Gauchos dropped the opening set 22-25 but won the next three 25-23, 25-21, 25-16.

UCSB has won eight straight matches and they are 8-0 at home.

The Gauchos are 14-2 overall.