Gauchos hold on and win ugly against Fullerton

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Amadou Sow had 18 points, Matt Freeman scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and UC Santa Barbara held off Cal State Fullerton 55-53.

Austen Awosika scored 16 points to lead Cal State Fullerton.

The Titans used a 7-0 surge to pull to 51-50 with 1:06 to play, but the Gauchos made four free throws and led 55-51 with six seconds left.

UCSB improved to 20-10 on the year, their third straight 20-win campaign under head coach Joe Pasternack.

The Gauchos are 9-6 in the Big West and can gain the second seed with a win Saturday over rival Cal Poly and a loss by Cal State Northridge to Hawaii.