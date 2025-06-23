San Luis Obispo 9-Year-Old Crowned National Muay Thai Champion, Prepares for World Stage

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — At just 9 years old, Ava Cano is proving she’s one of the toughest young athletes on the Central Coast — and now, one of the best in the country.

Over the weekend, Ava won the Junior Girls Championship in the 62-pound division at the Thai Boxing Association’s U.S. Nationals in Iowa. Her victory earned her a spot on Team USA, where she’ll represent the country at the upcoming Muay Thai World Championships.

But for Ava, this milestone is part of a journey that started nearly five years ago — and one built on daily discipline, heart, and a passion for the sport.

In a February interview, Ava explained how her love for Muay Thai began. Originally enrolled in jiu-jitsu by her dad, Mark Cano, she quickly found herself drawn to the action happening on the Muay Thai side of the gym. “I watched a couple classes... and I just kind of really liked it. It looked very fun,” Ava said.

That curiosity turned into commitment. She now trains up to four hours a day, balancing school and childhood with a grueling athletic routine. “Every day I've been running for 30 minutes, getting my cardio up, sparring and training very hard,” Ava said in preparation for Nationals.

Her father, Mark, shared the challenge and pride of helping his daughter balance both worlds. “She works extremely hard... To have her have such a normal childhood life and school, but still train four hours a day is difficult, even for a parent. But we're extremely proud of her.”

Ava currently trains at Elite Muay Thai in San Luis Obispo and also at Straight Fitness in Los Banos. Her coaches tailor her workouts to upcoming fights, focusing on strategy and improvement after every bout.

With the U.S. title now under her belt, Ava is focused on her next big challenge: competing internationally. She’ll represent the United States at the World Championships — and she’s ready. “I've always really wanted to become a champion,” Ava said. “And the closer I get, I just feel very happy and proud.”

From sparring sessions to burger breakfasts, Ava Cano is staying true to herself — and showing the world just how far a 9-year-old with grit and heart can go.