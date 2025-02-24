Nine-year-old San Luis Obispo Muay Thai Star Ava Cano stopped by The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Nine-year-old San Luis Obispo Muay Thai Star Ava Cano and her father Mark Cano stopped by The Morning News Monday morning to discuss her success at a young age.

Ava Cano qualified for the U.S. Nationals at the age of nine and has several competitions coming up. She is competing in Delaware in March at the U.S. Nationals and is representing the U.S. in Abu Dahbi in the upcoming World Championships.

Ava and her father Mark discussed what her training process is like, when she started, and what her hopes are for the future.