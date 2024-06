EUGENE, Oregon. - Nico Young is headed to Paris.

The 2020 Newbury Park High School graduate qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a third place finish in the men's 10,000 meters final at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

The long distance runner who attends Northern Arizona University crossed the finish line in a time of 27:52.40.

Young finished behind Nike runners Grant Fisher (27:49.47) and Woody Kincaid (27:50.74)