Santa Maria High School senior Alanis Cedeno will wrestle in college

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The end of high school is near but Alanis Cedeno will get to continue to compete in wrestling.

The Santa Maria High School senior will wrestle in college at William Jewell University in Liberty, Missouri.

The Saints hosted a signing celebration this week to salute Cedeno and her family.

"I’m extremely blessed to be able to announce this next chapter in my life where I will further both

my academic and athletic journey in the fall at William Jewell University,’’ Alanis said. “Thank you to

my coaches for pushing me to be the greatest athlete I could be, both on and off the mat. Go

Cardinals!"

“Santa Maria Athletics is very proud of Alanis, and we wish her the best of luck,’’ said Saints Athletic

Director Dan Ellington.

Cedeno currently has a 3.9 GPA and she is interested in pursuing a master's degree in physical therapy.