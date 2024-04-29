CIF-SS Baseball Pairings announced

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Channel League champion Santa Barbara will be home to start the CIF-SS baseball playoffs as the Dons will host Mission Viejo on Friday, May 3rd in a D3 first round game.

San Marcos was second in the Channel League and the Royals are in the rugged D2 bracket.

They are on the road at Palos Verdes on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dos Pueblos gains an at-large berth out of the Channel League and will play at #1 seed Camarillo in D4 on Thursday, May 2nd.

The Scorpions are led by ace pitcher Boston Bateman who has committed to LSU but is also expected to be a high selection in the MLB Draft this summer.

Rio Mesa, the 3rd place team in the Channel League, will play at Highland in D4.

It will be an All-Ventura County match up in the first round in D5 as Santa Paula hosts Pacifica on Friday.

In D6 Carpinteria is at Colony while St. Bonaventure is at Mayfair.

Both of those first round games are on Thursday.

Hueneme is home on Friday against St. Bernard in D7 while Channel Islands is at Leuzinger and Thacher is at Buena Park.

Santa Maria Valley Christian is home Thursday in a first round D8 game against the winner of the wild card game between Yucca Valley/Lennox Academey.

Cate is on the road at Academy Career Exp.

All games are scheduled to start at 3:15 unless the schools agree to change the times.