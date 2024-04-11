Dos Pueblos boys volleyball upsets Santa Barbara

GOLETA, Calif. - It was a sensational Senior Night for Dos Pueblos High School boys volleyball.

After losing the first set to Santa Barbara, the Chargers won the next three to upset the Dons in four sets (18-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23).

Senior and UC Irvine-commit Micah Goss led the way with 12 kills and 3 blocks.

Wyatt Silver had 26 assists for the Chargers.

The Dons were previously undefeated in the Channel League but now they are tied with San Marcos and those two play on Tuesday.

DP is in third in league at 6-3.