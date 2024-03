SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - International soccer came to Santa Barbara High School as Club America U20 played UCSB.

The Gauchos won 3-0.

Two UCSB freshman combined on the only goal of the first half.

Kaden Standish hit a beautiful ball to Kavi Krishnan who headed the ball past the keeper for what proved to be the winning goal.

UCSB added two more goals in the second half.