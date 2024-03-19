Skip to Content
Team USA coming to Goleta for water polo game against Australia

Team USA women's water polo will play Australia on April 7 at Dos Pueblos High School.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After winning gold at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, the US women's national team will return to competition next month as it welcomes Australia and China to Southern California for six matches as all three nations prepare for this summer's 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The series will open on April 7 as Team USA and Australia kick off a three-game series at 2 p.m. at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California. Admission is free for the game at DP on April 7.

Former DP star Ryann Neushul is playing for Team USA.

From there, the two teams will travel to Long Beach City College in Long Beach, for an April 9 meeting at 6 p.m. The two teams will wrap up play on Saturday, April 13, at noon at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

Play will resume on April 20 when the US and China open their three-game set at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach at 7 p.m. On April 22, Long Beach City College will host a 6 p.m. start. The busy month will end on April 27 at the Torrance Aquatic Center in Torrance when the 6 p.m. match serves as a finale after a full day of USA Water Polo National League action.

(USA Water Polo provided information for this article)

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

