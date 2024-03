UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos never could recover after a dismal first quarter as they lost at home to Cal State Fullerton 78-65.

UCSB trailed 19-6 after the first quarter as they dropped their fourth straight game to fall to 10-8 in the Big West and 16-12 overall.

Alyssa Marin led the Gauchos with a game-high 19 points.