Fullerton completes regular season-sweep over UCSB

Gauchos lose at Fullerton 79-70.
Published 9:18 pm

FULLERTON, Calif. - Dominic Brewton scored 30 points as Cal State Fullerton beat UC Santa Barbara 79-70 on Saturday night.

Brewton also had six rebounds for the Titans (14-16, 7-11 Big West Conference). Tory San Antonio scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Donovan Oday was 5-of-7 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Josh Pierre-Louis led the Gauchos (15-13, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and five assists. UCSB also got 14 points from Cole Anderson. In addition, Ajay Mitchell had 12 points and four assists.

(Article courtesy of AP)

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

