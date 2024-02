AUSTIN, Texas. - Cal Poly overpacked for their trip to Austin as they didn't use their bats.

The #16 Longhorns not only completed a 3-game sweep over the Mustangs but Cal Poly did not plate a single run in the series.

Texas blanked Cal Poly on Sunday 7-0 after posting prior wins of 6-0 and 2-0.

The Mustangs fell to 2-5 on the young season.

Jake Steels had 3 hits for Cal Poly to extend his hitting streak to 5 games.