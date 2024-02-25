Arroyo Grande and Mission Prep girls soccer make CIF Regional Tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Arroyo Grande and Mission Prep girls soccer both made the CIF Regional playoffs but in different regions.

Arroyo Grande is the #1 seed in the So-Cal Regional Championships and will host #8 Eagle Rock in Round 1 on Tuesday, February 27.

Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo was placed in the NorCal Regional Championship and they are the sixth seed in Division 4 and will play at #3 Everett Alvarez on Tuesday, February 27.