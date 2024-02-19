Carpinteria AYSO U14 Girls win Section 10 Championship to stay perfect on year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 20-0 and counting!

The Carpinteria AYSO U14 girls soccer team captured the Section 10 League Championship with another dominating performance over the weekend in Bakersfield.

Carpinteria went 5-0 in the tournament and outscored their opponents 18-2.

On the season the girls are 20-0 and have scored 106 goals and allowed only 9.

Next up is the Western States Championship in Lake Forest on March 16.

The team members are: Carson Weber, Aven Hardy, Alyn Avila Martinez, Josephine Patterson, Shaelee Glance, Lyra Moore, Luella Runhaar, Caroline Cooney, Amaya Kuryliw, Penny Rowe, Kenzi Gardner, Yoselyn Lara, Genesis Garcia and Callie Labistour.

Not pictured: Evelyn Aviles and Amaya Mendoza

The head coach is Jeff Spach and assistant coach is Brett Labistour.