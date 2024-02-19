Skip to Content
Sports

Carpinteria AYSO U14 Girls win Section 10 Championship to stay perfect on year

Carp United Team Photo(1)
courtesy photo
Carpinteria AYSO U14 girls win Section 10 League Championship
By
today at 6:59 pm
Published 6:51 pm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 20-0 and counting!

The Carpinteria AYSO U14 girls soccer team captured the Section 10 League Championship with another dominating performance over the weekend in Bakersfield.

Carpinteria went 5-0 in the tournament and outscored their opponents 18-2.

On the season the girls are 20-0 and have scored 106 goals and allowed only 9.

Next up is the Western States Championship in Lake Forest on March 16.

The team members are: Carson Weber, Aven Hardy, Alyn Avila Martinez, Josephine Patterson, Shaelee Glance, Lyra Moore, Luella Runhaar, Caroline Cooney, Amaya Kuryliw, Penny Rowe, Kenzi Gardner, Yoselyn Lara, Genesis Garcia and Callie Labistour.
Not pictured: Evelyn Aviles and Amaya Mendoza

The head coach is Jeff Spach and assistant coach is Brett Labistour.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content