St. Joseph advances to CIF-CS Division 1 Semifinals with win over Centennial

ORCUTT, Calif. - St. Joseph didn't win in blowout fashion for a change but the Knights did enough to beat Centennial of Bakersfield 71-59 in a CIF-Central Section Division 1 quarterfinal game.

St. Joseph(29-2) will play at Clovis West(26-5) on Tuesday in a semifinal game.

In other quarterfinal games:

D2: Mission Prep 62, Independence 51 (Royals host Hoover on Tuesday).

D3: Atascadero 69, Sierra Pacific 62 (Greyhounds at North on Tuesday).

D3: North(Bakersfield) 55, Templeton 38

D4: Monache 62, Santa Ynez 44

D4: Corcoran 61, Nipomo 39

D5: Coalinga 66, Santa Maria 19

D6: Firebaugh 61, Orcutt Academy 55