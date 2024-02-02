Another slow start at home dooms UCSB in loss to UC Davis

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Rinse and repeat.

UCSB continues to let Big West opponents outplay them in the first half at home and it cost them again, this time a 79-69 loss to UC Davis.

The Gauchos are 5-5 in the Big West and just 2-3 in league home games.

The Aggies shot 60 percent from the field in the first half as they raced out to a 46-37 lead at the break.

Elijah Pepper scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half for Davis who improved to 8-2 in league, a half game behind first place schools UC Irvine and UCSD.

In all five of the Gauchos Big West home games, the opponents have led at half.

Forced to play catch-up again, UCSB pulled within 72-69 with just over two minutes left on an Ajay Mitchell jump shot but the rally stalled from there as Davis ended the game on a 7-0 run.

Mitchell scored a game-high 25 points while Yohan Traore added 20 points for UCSB who slipped to 12-8 overall.

The Gauchos committed 16 turnovers and trailed by as many as 17 points early in the second half.