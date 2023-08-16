Skip to Content
Sports

Carpinteria boys soccer club is making a great first impression

carp soccer
courtesy photo
Carpinteria Boys Soccer Club captured a tournament title in Riverside this past weekend.
By
Published 10:27 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - For starters the Carpinteria boys soccer club already has some hardware for the trophy case.

The newly formed club team turned heads in Riverside this past weekend as the boys ages 10-11 captured their division championship in the "Copa Americana" Tournament.

They went undefeated over the weekend including a 6-1 semifinal win over a team from San Diego and they beat Santa Clarita 2-1 in the championship game.

Carpinteria competes in the Coastal Soccer League.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content