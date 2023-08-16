Carpinteria boys soccer club is making a great first impression

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - For starters the Carpinteria boys soccer club already has some hardware for the trophy case.

The newly formed club team turned heads in Riverside this past weekend as the boys ages 10-11 captured their division championship in the "Copa Americana" Tournament.

They went undefeated over the weekend including a 6-1 semifinal win over a team from San Diego and they beat Santa Clarita 2-1 in the championship game.

Carpinteria competes in the Coastal Soccer League.