Santa Barbara’s Kayla Day outlasts Avanesyan to reach French Open main draw

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just call her "Comeback Kayla Day."

The 23-year old Santa Barbara pro tennis player rallied to beat Elina Avanesyan and advance to the French Open main draw for the first time in her career.

Kayla Day lost the first set, she was down a break at 3-5 in the third set and even trailed 4-1 in the tiebreaker before outlasting Avanesyan 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (10-7) in a thrilling match that took 3 hours and 7 minutes to complete.

Day won 3 matches in qualifying to make the main draw.

She has won 13 out of her last 15 matches.