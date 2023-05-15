Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 9:04 pm
Published 9:00 pm

San Marcos boys golf win CIF-SS Division 2 Championship

SAN MARCOS GOLF 2
Aaron Solis
San Marcos wins CIF-SS Division 2 championship in boys high school golf.

OXNARD, Calif. - Led by UC Davis-bound Leo Metzger the San Marcos Royals captured the CIF-SS Division 2 title at the River Ridge Victoria Lakes Golf Course.

Metzger fired a 4-under par 68 as San Marcos finished with a scored of 366, 2 strokes better than runner-up La Serna. Valencia finished third at 373.

Joining Metzger under par was teammate Shams Jahangir-Arshad who had a 70.

Rounding out the Royals score were Graham Chapman (73), Jeffrey Forster (75), and Brody Ricci (80).

San Marcos is coached by Jeffrey Ashton.

The senior Metzger tied for the low round of the day.

For San Marcos boys golf it was their first CIF-SS crown since they won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

The Royals have now won golf titles in every decade since the 1960's.

San Marcos is likely to make Thursday's SCGA Qualifying Tournament which will be played at the other course at River Ridge, Vineyard.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content