San Marcos boys golf win CIF-SS Division 2 Championship

OXNARD, Calif. - Led by UC Davis-bound Leo Metzger the San Marcos Royals captured the CIF-SS Division 2 title at the River Ridge Victoria Lakes Golf Course.

Metzger fired a 4-under par 68 as San Marcos finished with a scored of 366, 2 strokes better than runner-up La Serna. Valencia finished third at 373.

Joining Metzger under par was teammate Shams Jahangir-Arshad who had a 70.

Rounding out the Royals score were Graham Chapman (73), Jeffrey Forster (75), and Brody Ricci (80).

San Marcos is coached by Jeffrey Ashton.

The senior Metzger tied for the low round of the day.

For San Marcos boys golf it was their first CIF-SS crown since they won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

The Royals have now won golf titles in every decade since the 1960's.

San Marcos is likely to make Thursday's SCGA Qualifying Tournament which will be played at the other course at River Ridge, Vineyard.