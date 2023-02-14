Las Vegas takes Super Bowl handoff

PHOENIX-- Las Vegas has hit the NFL jackpot and the city is already excited to host the next Super Bowl.

It will mark the first time ever that the big game will be played in Las Vegas.

Nobody does big events like Vegas so it should be a winning combination when Super Bowl LVIII is played on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Super Bowl is already a big deal in Las Vegas each year with 300,000 people visiting and that's when the game is in another city.

Vegas is expecting an additional 150,000 people next year with the game in town.

Super Bowl LVIII is expected to have a $600 million dollar economic impact on Las Vegas which has 150,000 hotel rooms.

Las Vegas already has hosted three major NFL events in the past with the last two Pro Bowls there and the 2022 NFL Draft.