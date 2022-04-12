Santa Barbara tightens up Channel League baseball race by knocking off first place San Marcos

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons played their best game of the season as they won at first place San Marcos 8-3 to tighten up the Channel League race with five games remaining.

After getting down 2-0 after the first inning, Santa Barbara used a 3-run fourth inning to take the lead and a 4-run fifth inning to pull away from the Royals.

Freshman pitcher Eric Anthony pitched 6.2 innings to get the win for the Dons who improved to 7-3 in league.

They are tied with Dos Pueblos for second place, just one game back of the Royals who are 8-2 in league.

Wyatt Hastings tied the game with a 2-out run-scoring double.

He scored the go-ahead run as Zane Lee-Paulick hit a bloop single to right.

The two teams play again on Friday at Santa Barbara High School.