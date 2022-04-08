Willets slugs 2 HR and knocks in 7 runs for UCSB in a wild 13-10 win at Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - Bryce Willits posted seven RBI in game one of No. 24 UCSB's three-game series with CSUN (15-12, 4-6), leading the Gauchos (19-8, 8-2) to a come-from-behind win over the Matadors 13-10.

Four long balls and 15 total lifted the Gauchos to victory in this back-and-forth offensive showcase.

Making his first start since the UCSD series down in Lake Elsinore was Willits, who appeared to not miss a step becoming the first Gaucho since Austin Bush (2016) to have a seven-RBI game. Assuming his spot at third base, Willits went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, two runs, and an intentional walk.



The Gauchos scored in each of the last seven innings to come back and win game one using 15 hits, four walks, and a pair of Matador errors.



Blake Klassen, Kyle Johnson, Christian Kirtley, and John Newman Jr., all notched multi-hit efforts. The first three mentioned all had doubles.



Kirtley and Broc Mortensen went yard in huge moments of the game.



Kirtley has now reached base safely in 15 straight games, Willits has in 13, Klassen has in 10, and Johnson extended his hit streak to nine-straight.



Earning the win was Michael Rice (4-0) who pitched four effective innings allowing just two runs while striking out two. Matt Ager picked up his third save of the season collecting the last four outs of the game.



UCSB is a perfect 4-0 in conference series openers.

