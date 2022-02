CIF semifinal scores

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local results from boys basketball and boys and girls soccer in CIF-Southern and Central sections.

Boys Basketball CIF-SS Semifinals:

Division 3A Bishop Diego 51 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 46 (Cardinals to host Dana Hills on Friday).

Division 4A Dos Pueblos 58 Valley Torah 56 (Chargers to host Western on Friday).

Division 5AA Villanova Prep 74 Malibu 56 (Wildcats play at Chaffey on Friday).

Boys Basketball CIF-CS Semifinals:

Division 2 Mt. Whitney 55 Mission Prep 47

CIF-SS Boys Soccer Semifinals:

Division 2 Redondo Union 4 Pacifica 1

CIF-CS Boys Soccer Semifinals:

Division 2 Golden Valley 2 Paso Robles 1

CIF-CS Girls Soccer Semifinals:

Division 1 Buchanan 3 Arroyo Grande 1

Division 2 San Luis Obispo 3 Bullard 1

Division 3 Nipomo 1 Highland 0

Division 4 Santa Maria 3 Morro Bay 1