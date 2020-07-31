The Foresters end home schedule riding a 12-game win streak

Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Matt McLain homered on the first pitch that the Santa Barbara Foresters saw and they extend their winning streak to 12 games with a 7-5 win over the SoCal Giants.

Chris Encarnacion slugged his team-leading ninth home run of the season as the Foresters improve to 25-3.

Former Santa Barbara High School star Derek True got the start for the Foresters and the Cal Poly hurler struck out 8 batters in five innings of work.

The Foresters will play in the Best of the West Tournament and then head to Wichita, Kansas for the National Baseball Congress World Series starting on Tuesday.

They have won the NBC Tournament a recored 7-times.