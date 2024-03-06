Final ballots still being verified to get most current results from Super Tuesday Primary, tight race for Santa Barbara County Supervisor District 1

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Even though the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Presidential Primary election, there will be plenty of work left to do with the remaining uncounted ballots.

The elections office is tabulating how many ballots came in but have not been processed yet.

The voters in the Santa Barbara County First Supervisorial District are also specifically concerned with how many ballots are left in that area where there is a tight race between Carpinteria City Councilman Roy Lee and Incumbent Supervisor Das Williams.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Lee is in front with 52% of the votes. Check keyt.com/yourvote for updating results. Results are not final until all votes have been counted.

Ballots must be postmarked by the close of polls on election day and received within seven days.

By law, California county elections officials have 30 days to count the ballots, and as part of that, they conduct a public manual tally of one percent to verify the accuracy of the automatic count.

Along with the last ballots cast, the process after election day involves ballots received from voters through the "same day registration" process and those cast provisionally. If a signature is missing or does not compare to the signature on file, state law requires county elections officials to reach out to voters to verify their signature to ensure that their ballot can be counted.

The county elections office said officials must finalize their official results to the Secretary of State by 30 days after the election.

Any ballot envelope with a signature missing or one does not match the one on file will be handled manually and the voter will be contacted to come to the office to make the correction or identification verification.