Election poll workers face new concerns ahead of Super Tuesday in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Thousands of people behind the scenes will play a critical role in tomorrow's Presidential Primary Election. Election poll workers​ are also heroes for the day, as they undergo intense training to uphold the sanctity of the election process.

This year, they face new concerns.

Two local election poll workers, Kate Carter and Meredith Baxter, spoke with Your News Channel about their concerns, and what drives them to want to work at polling stations on election day.

Carter is the founder of Life Chronicles, dedicated to preserving testimonials of those with a terminal illness. Ever since the 2020 election, she is also committed to working the polls.

"I was just blown away by the integrity of the system," said Carter.

Baxter is a well-known and beloved actor. She also started working local polling stations four years ago.

"I liked watching how respectful the people who came in and voted were of the people next to them," said Baxter.

Both women said they are looking forward to what they call "an honor" – serving as election officers during California's first Super Tuesday.

"You do it because you want to be part of something bigger than yourself," said Carter.

Long hours, little pay and a sense of civic duty drive people to want to work at polling stations. Hours of training ahead of the big day are intense.

"The training was very difficult and confusing," said Baxter. "But what I really respected is how they were meticulous in so many ways, just to make sure you understood."

"One of the things that they put across to us over and over is that we do everything we can to make sure that every eligible voter gets to vote and that their ballot is accepted and put in the system," said Carter.

Their training was put to the test during the 2020 election amid Santa Barbara's COVID-19 pandemic. That year, an undercurrent of skepticism permeated the polls. Carter and Baxter said concerns are ramping up again ahead of this election.

"You know, I just worry because the prospect of violence is out there and there are people whipping it up like it's a good thing to do," said Baxter. "And that's very worrisome."

"You could always tell when something had gone out, some conspiracy thing had gone out," said Carter.

Carter and Baxter said poll workers encounter all sorts of scenarios: a frustrated voter whose address changed, a voter confused by the ballot drop-off process or, talk of mistrust and bleached ballots.

Michael Daly, Santa Barbara County's chief deputy of registrar of voters, said "Our office's number one priority is the safety of all our workers. We have a comprehensive emergency action plan that covers all types of scenarios that may arise."

"People are worried that it is not safe, it's not secure," said Baxter. "But if they could see how careful, no one person is ever alone with those ballots."

Carter and Baxter shared their message to voters this Super Tuesday:

"The most important thing I want people to know is that they really should admire the system that we have," said Carter. "They should feel safe that their vote is going to be counted."

"I loved to see our country at work and when it's working like a well-oiled machine," said Baxter. "Vote no matter what. No matter what."

There are many safety and security measures in place on election day. Santa Barbara County's emergency action plan covers the election offices and the polls. It is kept up to date and submitted to the secretary of state each election. It is also included in poll worker training.