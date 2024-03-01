Skip to Content
Elections offices will be open Saturday for voters who need extra assistance

Election offices will be open Saturday for citizens who need additional in-person help with their voting materials or to register.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Super Tuesday Presidential Primary Election is coming fast and prior to Election Day, March 5, additional assistance has been offered.

The Santa Barbara County Elections office will be staffed up and open Saturday March 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

Anyone who needs to register, has questions about their registration or wants help with their elections materials can come in.

You can also vote right on the spot.

The vote by mail ballots went out the first week in February.

They can be returned in a U.S. Post Office mail box, at a white elections ballot drop box, in person at an election office, or at a precinct on election day.

All ballots much be in the special envelope provided and signed.

Election offices also have extra personnel to answer your questions by phone in English and Spanish.

