Where do things stand in the DC primary races?

By Arit John, Maureen Chowdhury, Lauren Chadwick, Terence Burlij, CNN

(CNN) — Janeese Lewis George is holding a large early lead in the Democratic mayoral primary in Washington, DC, based on initial election results, but CNN has not projected a winner yet.

A DC councilmember and democratic socialist, Lewis George has campaigned on making the city more affordable, improving government services for DC residents and standing up to President Donald Trump.

Former DC Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, who also worked as a trial attorney for the Department of Justice under former President Barack Obama, is currently running in second behind Lewis George.

With 64% of the estimated vote reported and ballots from mail ballot drop boxes and later-arriving mail ballots still to be counted, Lewis George has nearly 53% of the vote with McDuffie at about 36%. The race would be decided by ranked-choice voting if Lewis George’s support dips below 50% as additional votes are counted.

Lewis George is well-positioned to secure the nomination even if the race is decided by ranked-choice voting given her current tally and the size of her lead.

Her support would need to drop well below 50% for McDuffie to have a strong chance of overtaking her in the ranked-choice tabulation.

The DC Board of Elections plans to report more votes and, if necessary, an initial set of ranked-choice results on Sunday.

Washington, DC, at-large Councilman Robert White, meanwhile, will win the Democratic primary for the city’s nonvoting delegate seat in Congress, CNN’s Decision Desk projects.

He ran to succeed 89-year-old Eleanor Holmes Norton, who filed to end her reelection campaign in January. The 18-term Democrat faced questions about her fitness for office at a time when the autonomy of the nation’s capital has been threatened during the second Trump administration.

Despite lacking the ability to vote, the singular DC delegate’s voice gets amplified through floor debates and congressional committees.

White previously worked for Norton as a lead staff member on congressional oversight hearings, touting his work “drafting legislation to loosen Congress’ grip over DC government in favor of greater autonomy and independence for DC residents.” He later served as the first director of community outreach for the city’s attorney general office.

He is a graduate of American University Washington College of Law.

White beat a crowded Democratic field which included Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, former senior Norton aide Trent Holbrook, former Democratic National Committee official Kinney Zalesne, and former chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission Greg Jaczko.

CNN’s Jennifer Agiesta and Ethan Cohen contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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