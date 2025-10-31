New York AG Letitia James challenges appointment of US attorney in Albany

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion, unsealed late Friday, to challenge the appointment of the US attorney for the Northern District of New York and quash a Justice Department subpoena relating to a criminal investigation into her civil case against Donald Trump’s finances.

The motion is the latest challenge to the appointment of a Trump administration pick for a US attorney position. Three judges have ruled that three of President Donald Trump’s choices for US attorney are illegal. Another challenge involving Lindsay Halligan, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia who spearheaded separate criminal cases against James and former FBI Director James Comey, will be heard next month.

James’ motion was filed under seal, then made public late Friday by Judge Lorna Schofield, who granted the attorney general’s request to unseal the motion. The Justice Department opposed the unsealing.

According to the judge’s order, James is challenging the appointment of US Attorney for the Northern District of New York John Sarcone, who signed the subpoena seeking information relating to her investigations into the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association.

The judge wrote that James moved to quash the subpoenas on numerous grounds “including that the subpoenas are retaliatory, infringe on NYOAG’s First Amendment rights, invade New York’s state sovereignty and are unenforceable due to Mr. Sarcone’s improper appointment as Acting U.S. Attorney.”

“These clear public interests support disclosure,” the judge ruled. The judge has not ruled on James’ broader challenge to Sarcone’s appointment and to halt the subpoena.

In August, the US attorney’s office sent two subpoenas to James seeking information relating to her civil investigations into the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association.

CNN reported the grand jury probe into James is said to be looking into deprivation of rights, which means violating someone’s constitutional rights, against Trump.

In September 2022, the New York attorney general’s office filed a sweeping civil lawsuit against Trump, his adult sons and the Trump Organization, alleging they inflated the value of its properties to mislead lenders and insurers.

A judge last year found Trump liable for fraud and ordered him to pay more than $355 million. Trump has appealed to have the judgment thrown out, which is still pending.

The New York attorney general’s office also took on the National Rifle Association and won judgments forcing the organization to reform its structure.

James is facing unrelated criminal charges of bank fraud relating to a 2020 mortgage she took out on a house in Virginia. She pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.

