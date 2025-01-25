Trump wiped January 6 convicts’ records clean. Now his DOJ is wiping evidence of rioters’ crimes from the internet

By Donie O’Sullivan and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — As President Donald Trump this week sought to rewrite the history of his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol, a database detailing the vast array of criminal charges and successful convictions of January 6 rioters was removed from the Department of Justice’s website.

The searchable database served as an easily accessible and up-to-date repository of all January 6, 2021, cases prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The US attorney’s office declined to comment.

The site’s removal was celebrated by those convicted for their actions on January 6 and their supporters.

“This is a huge victory for J6ers,” Brandon Straka, who was among those pardoned by Trump for his role in the Capitol riot, wrote on X, adding, “This site was one of countless weapons of harassment used by the federal government to make life impossible for its targets from J6.”

Straka credited the new Trump-appointed acting US attorney in Washington, DC, Ed Martin, for the site’s removal. Martin was an organizer with the “Stop the Steal” movement and was involved in the financing of the January 6, 2021, Trump rally on the Ellipse that occurred directly before the attack on the Capitol.

Straka wrote that he had campaigned for the site’s removal because “every time a potential employer, landlord, new social or business contact, etc, would search somebody targeted for J6 they would read a dossier on each person filled with FBI and FOJ accusations and narratives that were never proven, along with links to documents with even more damaging allegations.”

The government’s claims, however, were proved through the courts. About 1,250 people were convicted of crimes related to January 6.

Thousands of pages that were part of the database now appear to be inaccessible. Details of January 6 cases are still accessible on the DOJ’s website in the form of press releases about charges and convictions. They are also still available through court records and services such as Pacer.

Trump on Monday pardoned more than 1,000 people charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, and commuted the sentences of leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. With the pardons, Trump granted full clemency to hundreds of people already convicted of felony crimes such as assaulting police and destroying property as part of the effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

More than 140 police officers were injured during the seven-hour siege, which also led directly and indirectly to the deaths of four Trump supporters in the mob and five police officers.

