More high-ranking officials in Secret Service stepping down amid agency turmoil

By Holmes Lybrand, Zachary Cohen and Whitney Wild, CNN

(CNN) — Three more high-ranking officials in the US Secret Service are stepping down as the agency continues to be lambasted for security failures and face questions over its handling of two alleged assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The retirements were planned before the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a would-be assassin shot Trump in the ear, sources tell CNN. However, the departures leave a gap in leadership experience as the agency tries to chart a new path forward.

These departures come after Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down in the days after the rally shooting, as well as the retirement earlier this month of the agency official who oversaw protective operations.

A Secret Service agent shot and killed the would-be assassin during the July rally. Following a second attempt on Trump’s life earlier this month, federal prosecutors have brought charges against Ryan Routh in connection with that alleged assassination attempt at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the former president was golfing.

Vince Tutoni, who took over as acting deputy director of the Secret Service after Ronald Rowe became the acting director in late July, plans to leave in the coming days, sources told CNN. Tutoni was previously the assistant director of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs.

Brian Lambert, assistant director of the Office of Investigations will leave in the coming weeks, sources said.

John Buckley, the special agent in charge for the Office of Protective Operations, also plans to leave in the coming days.

