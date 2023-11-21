Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo of California won’t run for reelection

By Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo of California won’t seek reelection in 2024.

Eshoo, who was first elected to Congress in 1992, announced her decision on Tuesday. The congresswoman currently represents California’s 16th Congressional District and is a member of the House Energy and Commerce committee.

The announcement makes Eshoo the latest in a string of members of Congress to opt not to run again in recent weeks and months. Another California Democrat – Rep. Tony Cardenas – announced on Monday that he will also not seek reelection in 2024.

“I’m choosing this beautiful season of Thanksgiving to announce that I will not seek reelection – and I do so with a heart filled with unending gratitude,” Eshoo said in a video message.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement, “For more than three decades, Rep. Anna Eshoo has ably represented her constituents in the Bay Area during an era of tremendous growth and change. As a Member of Congress, Anna has exemplified Silicon Valley’s hallmark innovation and brilliance at every step of her public service journey.”

Eshoo said in her video announcement that she will continue “with vigor and unswerving commitment” as she serves out her remaining time in Congress.

