Third Republican debate will be held on November 8

By Kristen Holmes and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The third Republican presidential primary debate will be held on November 8, a source familiar with the event told CNN.

The event will be held in Miami, as CNN previously reported.

The Republican National Committee released new criteria Friday, making it tougher for the presidential candidates to qualify for the third debate. GOP candidates will need to poll at least 4% in two national polls or in one national poll and two polls from separate early voting states – Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada – up from the 3% polling requirement for the second debate.

Candidates will also need to collect a minimum of 70,000 unique donors, with at least 200 donors in 20 states or territories. Candidates need 50,000 unique donors for the second debate next week in California. Similar to conditions for the first and second debates, the RNC continues to require candidates to sign a pledge committing to supporting the eventual GOP nominee.

The third debate will follow the first 2024 GOP gathering in Milwaukee last month and the second debate scheduled to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27.

The debates represent the best opportunities for former President Donald Trump’s Republican opponents to reach a national audience. Trump, who has maintained a large lead in national and early state primary polls, skipped the first debate and told former Fox News host Megyn Kelly that while he would participate in potential general election debates with President Joe Biden, he is unlikely to debate his GOP rivals.

This story has been updated with additional background information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.