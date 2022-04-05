Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich flips endorsement in House race to support Vernon Jones

By Alex Rogers, CNN

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is flipping his endorsement in a US House race in Georgia, announcing Tuesday that he’ll drop his support of a Republican candidate he’s known for decades and instead align himself with former President Donald Trump in backing former Democratic state lawmaker Vernon Jones.

“I’m delighted to announce my support for Vernon Jones for Congress,” says Gingrich in a video provided to CNN. “Vernon is a leader. He’s the kind of legislative, experienced person who can get things done. You know, it’s not just about winning a seat. But it’s about representing the people fighting for the people changing Washington.”

“We need leaders like Vernon Jones,” Gingrich added.

Gingrich’s decision comes two months after Trump endorsed Jones, rewarding the former Democrat for jumping out of the 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary race and helping Trump’s pick, former Sen. David Perdue, consolidate some support. Trump endorsed Perdue over Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, whom the former President has sharply criticized for not challenging his loss in the 2020 presidential election, but Perdue is trailing in the race, according to a Fox poll last month. Trump has struggled to get many of his top allies to back Perdue, but Jones announced his support soon after dropping out of the gubernatorial race.

Jones is running for an open House seat against a large field of Republican candidates, including trucking company owner Mike Collins, former US Rep. Paul Broun, state Rep. Timothy Barr and former state revenue commissioner David Curry.

Gingrich had supported trucking company owner Mike Collins, the son of the late Georgia Republican Rep. Mac Collins. In July 2021, Gingrich called Collins “a conservative outsider who will always put America First, no matter what the D.C. special interests and insiders want.” Gingrich also backed Collins’ failed 2014 bid for Congress, saying he knew Collins “since he was a child,” campaigned with his dad and “watched Mike grow up.” Jody Hice won that 2014 race, and Congressman Hice is now running for Georgia Secretary of State, leaving the seat open.

In March, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Jones cast a ballot in Georgia’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary rather than for Trump. CJ Pearson, Jones’ spokesman, said that Jones voted for Trump in the general election and would do so again.

“In 2020, there was effectively no Republican primary in the state of Georgia as President Trump ran unopposed,” Pearson said. “Rep. Jones proudly cast his ballot for President Trump in November of 2020 and looks forward to doing the same in 2024.”

“We are proud to be not just the only Trump endorsed campaign in this race, but the only Trump trusted campaign as well,” Pearson added.

This story has updated with additional developments Tuesday.

