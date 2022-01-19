FBI says it’s conducting a ‘court-authorized’ search of Rep. Henry Cuellar’s Texas home

By Daniella Diaz and Evan Perez, CNN

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Wednesday evening that it is doing a “court-authorized” search of the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI said in a statement. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

A spokesperson for Cuellar told CNN that “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

Cuellar, a moderate Democrat, has served in Texas’s 28th Congressional District since 2005.

The news was first reported by The Monitor newspaper.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.