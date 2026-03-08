Women celebrate International Women's Day with rally in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) International Women's Day celebrations included speakers and rallies.

Women and men urged drivers to honk as they passed by the Ventura County Government Center near Victoria and Telephone Roads on Sunday, March 8.

Participants held signs while guest speakers encouraged women to get involved and vote.

"I am a member of the league of women voters we have been around since 1920 and it was founded to help women learn about the privilege of voting which we now have and we hope that no other rights will ever be taken from us," said Barbara Doyle of Santa Paula.

"We are not there on pay equity, we are no there on health equity, there is still so much to do and the power of women; we give life, we bring joy and that is what we have to keep going and bring others with us," said Gloria Miele from the American Association of University Women.

"Today started as International Working Women's Day, we all should be respectful and show love to all women," said event organizer KC Rodriguez.

Women are still fighting for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to be adopted into the Constitution..

Supporters are pushing for Congress to help make that happen.

Some people dressed in purple to represent International Women's Day.

Similar celebrations took place from coast to coast.