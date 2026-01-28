Rally and March follow ICE activity on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) In a space at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse arch, known for recent vigils for Alex Pretti and Renee Good people rallied on Wednesday night.

Many are upset about ICE activity involving pepper spray on Santa Barbara's Eastside.

Ana Garcia witnesses it.

She said they have been trying to protect their neighbors.

Garcia said it is not clear if anyone was taken from the Eastside but people have been taken into custody by ICE in many neighborhoods up and down the coast.

City Council Member Wendy Santamaria witnesses the activity in the First District that she represents.

She is calling for a Town Hall.

And she wants people to know where the Police Department stands.

A commotion near a political projection on the courthouse wall was diffused during the rally when someone step in to hug a veteran walking by.

A march to the Santa Barbara Police Station followed.

Some participants are upset about the money going towards the building of a new station at a time when people feel traumatized.

Your News Station will have more on the rally and march tonight on the news.