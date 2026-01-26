Vigils continue following Minnesota shootings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A vigil got underway at Stearns Wharf at dusk Monday.

Organizers said the goal was to honor the victims of ice violence.

They gathered by the Dolphin Fountain off Cabrillo Blvd.

Shelley and Mark Sherman from Goleta said they have family in Minnesota.

"We are from Minnesota and we were there last week and so Minneapolis means a lot to us, the fact that man was killed in cold blood on the street by border patrol agents is really horrible it breaks my heart that the people in Minnesota are going through this attack and so we came to mourn and say that they need to get out of Minnesota right away," said Shelley Sherman.

"We were just in Minnesota our family is there are niece i spent a lot of time on the corner where he was killed we know it really well Minnesotans have decided to stand up to other people, it is hard to talk about it is close to my heart," Mark Sherman.

Many drivers honked their horns as they passed by.

Santa Barbara City Council Member and mayoral candidate Eric Friedman took part in the vigil.

Former California State Assembly Member Hannah-Beth Jackson was also on hand.

Larry Behrendt of Indivisible Santa Barbara said the group helped organize this this vigil and the No Kings Protests last year.

This isn't first vigil related to what is happening in Minneapolis.

There have been two similar vigils at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse following shootings.

Those vigil included projections of some members of the Trump Administration on the courthouse wall.

People holding candles sand lights said they want people to remember Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse who died Saturday and Renee Good who died almost three weeks ago.

This is there way of protesting the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement that has been criticized for its handling of protesters and people videoing their actions.

Some call it "President Trump's war on immigrant families."

There has been ICE activity locally up and down the coast this month.

Some of it is reported online.

There are organization and nonprofits trying to help immigrant families including those who were in the process of getting their citizenship without records that include crimes.

Budget Chairman of the California Republican Party Greg Gandrud has been seeing rallies and vigils on social media.

"Over 55 percent of Americans actually support removing all illegal aliens from the United States and Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey have been encouraging people in Minnesota to interfere with the lawful operations of Federal agents in Minnesota," said Gandrud, " Pretti brought a handgun and two high capacity magazine and interfered with the arrest of a criminal illegal alien in Minneapolis and the result was absolutely tragic."

Your News Channel will have more reaction tonight on the news.