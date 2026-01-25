Vigil held at Santa Barbara County Courthouse
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A candlelight vigil in memory of the Minnesota man who died Saturday during ICE activity took place hours later at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.
Participants discussed what happened below the clock tower.
Activists also projected images critical President Trump and his staff on the wall of the courthouse.
A similar candlelight vigil is planned on Monday evening by the Dolphin Fountain at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.