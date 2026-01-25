Skip to Content
Vigil held at Santa Barbara County Courthouse

Vigil held at Santa Barbara County Courthouse following latest Minnesota ICE Shooting
today at 9:22 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A candlelight vigil in memory of the Minnesota man who died Saturday during ICE activity took place hours later at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Participants discussed what happened below the clock tower.

Activists also projected images critical President Trump and his staff on the wall of the courthouse.

A similar candlelight vigil is planned on Monday evening by the Dolphin Fountain at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

