Protesters carry Alex Pretti RIP signs in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) A weekly rally turned into a protest in memory of Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti.

Protesters carried rest in peace signs on all four corners near the front of the Ventura County Government Center.

They urged drivers to show their support by honking their horns.

One regular protester said his ancestors were on the Mayflower.

He said he is concerned about the country he loves and friends in Minnesota.

"I had four calls yesterday from my friends in Minnesota, that killing happened two blocks from their house and they are afraid to leave the house and all of their neighbors are too. This has to stop we need end the ice age bring back America Freedom," said Greg White.

Some of the protesters said they are upset by the videos they see on television and online.

Many feel gaslighted by the blame the Trump Administration is placing on the man fatally shot on Saturday.