Women’s March marks 10th year in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The 10th annual Women's March took place in Ventura.

Organizers chose "Courage is Contagious " as the theme.

Participants met in Plaza Park and listened to speakers and checked out information booths before marching to and from Main St.

Justice For All Ventura County President Shane Meserve said now is the time to sign up and volunteer for the nonprofits making a difference.

"2026 is a pivotal year and we have a lot of work to do, so this is our kick off for our big work in 2026," said Meserve.

Some women wore the knitted pink hats that became a symbol of the first women's marches.

A couple of women dressed as characters from The Handmaid's Tale.

Most carried homemade signs.

Some showed photos or mentioned Renee Nicole Good.

Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minnesota on January 7.

Justice for All, Indivisible Ventura and Planned Parenthood helped sponsor the event.

For more information visit https://justiceforallvc.org