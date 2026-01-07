Protest and Vigil held in wake of Renee Good’s Death

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Protesters held signs and electric candles at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on Wednesday evening.

They chanted the name Renne Nicole Good.

This protest and others like it erupted nationwide following viral video showing Good, 37, being fatally shot in Minnesota.

One speaker said he was shocked that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would shoot a white woman in her car.

Others talked about how disturbing it was to seeing what happened on what has become viral video.

Chelsea Lancaster, who described herself as an SB Resiste community organizer, looked like she was close to tears behind a mask that said Love.

"We are asking you to get out here and help us you all are living history right now. They couldn't live stream fascist Germany we are watching in real time what is happening. They said the revolutions would not be televised but it is where is everybody, get out of your comfort zone because they are coming for you, too," said Lancaster.

Some local elected leaders including Santa Barbara City Coucil member Wendy Santamaria spoke too.

Some protesters on the public sidewalk projected members of the Trump Administration and Jeffrey Epstein onto the Santa Barbara County Courthouse walls.

They are urging residents to stay informed and get involved in local resistance groups including @805Undocufund, @805RepreuestaRapida, @SBResiste and @Carp_sinfronteras.